Radical new Springbok contracting model gets green light

Cape Town - Dozens of home-based players will be taken into
Springbok succession planning next year as part of a radical new contracting
strategy announced by SA Rugby on Saturday.
Players will be ranked by position - with next
generation talent also brought into a significantly widened pool - and those
who are plying their trade in South Africa will receive top-up payments from
their provinces - funded by SA Rugby.
Going hand-in-hand with the policy is the
intention to formally scrap the 30-cap rule for overseas-based players. The
regulation was put in place at the start of the 2017 season and stipulates that
only players with 30 or more Springbok caps would be eligible for national
selection if they were playing for an overseas-based team.
And SA Rugby has written to the leading foreign
clubs and leagues (as well as advising other nations) that it will strictly
enforce the requirements of World Rugby’s Regulation 9, which prescribes when
and how frequently club players must be released for international duty.
“We have been agonising over how to keep
players in the country since the game went professional more than 20 years ago
and the bottom line is that the rand is too weak and the economy of South
African rugby too small to compete,” said Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby at
SA Rugby.
“A South African player can earn more from a
two-month contract in Japan than he can if he were to win the World Cup with
the Springboks this year. That’s the reality we have to face up to.
“In recent years we have focused on trying to
retain a small number of high profile players. But it has been a small group
and many of those players end up leaving anyway. Last season those contracted
players only appeared for 38 percent of their available time.
“Once we have done our work, the new strategy
could see as many as 75 players in Springbok succession planning and being
financially rewarded for it.
“We had to disrupt the model.”
Erasmus explained the new strategy also
involved direct communication with the overseas contracting clubs.
“We have told the overseas clubs that we will
be enforcing Regulation 9 and will be requiring our players for up to 14 weeks
of the year. If the clubs don’t like that then they have the option of not
signing the player.”
However, he said the greatest advantage of the
new system was more effective succession planning.
“The only solution that would keep everyone
happy would be if we had enough money to pay the players we wanted to keep as
much as they wanted to receive - but that’s not the world we live in,” he said.
“We’ve got to deal with the practical realities
and stay focused on our objective, which is to field the best available 23
players who really want to play for the Springboks and who are prepared to make
sacrifices whether they are playing here or overseas.
“We only have a limited budget to do that, but
we have many players who have the potential to become Springboks. This way, we
can give them that message in a practical way.
“They will know that there is a future for them
with the Springboks and that they can move up the succession ladder if their
play merits it.”
Erasmus said the new model would spread the
risk inherent in the old model, which saw contracts awarded to a small number
of players. “This way we incentivise and encourage a broader group, subsidize
the franchises by giving a larger number of players additional income and put
in place proper succession planning,” he said.
Erasmus said the plan had been explained to the
main employers of elite players - the franchise CEOs - as well as the players’
union, MyPlayers.
He explained that the rankings would be
reviewed on an annual basis while mechanisms would be put in place to make
in-season adjustments in exceptional circumstances.