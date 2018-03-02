R150-R850 for tickets for Boks v England opener

Cape Town - Tickets for the Springboks’ first Test at home under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus, against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, have gone on sale.



Ticket prices for this highly-anticipated opener - England’s first match in Johannesburg in five years - will start from R150.



“We look forward to welcoming Rassie Erasmus’ new Springbok team for their first Test at home at Ellis Park,” said Edgar Rathbone, Managing Director of EPS (Pty) Ltd.



The Test will be England’s first stop on their three-match South African tour. In 2012, when England last visited these shores, the Boks won two of the three Tests - including a solid 36-27 victory in Johannesburg - while the third Test ended in a draw.



This will be the 39th Test between South Africa and England and the Boks’ 14th home encounter against the currently second ranked team in the world.



The last time the English won a Test in South Africa, was in 2000 in Bloemfontein, but Eddie Jones’ team won the most recent meeting between these sides, on November 12, 2016, at Twickenham, by 37-21.



Ticket prices for the Test on June 9 at Emirates Airline Park are:



• R850: West Lower Block 2-10, West Upper Block 41-48 & East Lower Block 22-28

• R550: East Upper Block 63-68, West Lower Block 1 and 11, West Upper Block 40 and 49, South Lower Block 34-35 & North Lower Block 15-16

• R350: East Upper Block 61-62 and 69-70, East Upper Block 39 and 50, South Lower Block 32-33 and 36-37, North Lower Block 13-14 and 17-18 & North Upper Block 53-57

• R150: East Upper Block 60 and 70, South Lower Block 31 and 38, North Lower Block 12 and 19 & North Upper Block 51-52 and 58-59

The Lions Rugby Company is also offering supporters the option of buying a Lions Membership package, which includes all the Super Rugby matches including possible playoffs, the Springbok Test, all the Currie Cup matches and a Lions jersey. These packages start from R1 630.



Announcements on the availability for tickets for the other two Tests against England, on June 16 at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and on June 23 at Newlands in Cape Town, will be made in due course.

