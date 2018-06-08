NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Quotas are ‘dying’ in SA rugby, says England-based Saffer

2018-06-08 10:46
Tim Swiel (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Western Province and Sharks flyhalf Tim Swiel believes there are enough talented black players in South African rugby to dispel the notion of ‘quota player’.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has picked a record number (7) of black African players in his starting XV for Saturday’s Test against England in Johannesburg.

Erasmus’ mandate is to take a Springbok team to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan that is 50% black, a target that is achievable, Swiel feels.

Swiel currently plies his trade at English club Harlequins and spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week ahead of South Africa’s three-Test series against England.

“In terms of transformation targets, the beauty is that the national coach can now pick players entirely on merit,” Swiel said.

“The bottom line is that the South African rugby system now boasts top quality black players. I believe the black players in the team are there on merit and there are no quota players.”

Despite picking England as favourites for the series, Swiel added that he “has a good feeling” about Erasmus’ tenure.

“We have seen the good work Rassie did with Munster in 18 months and also what he achieved at the Stormers during his stint in the Cape. If he manages the players effectively as individuals, I believe the Springboks can do really well.

“As the Springboks have been such a powerhouse over the years, it’s actually sad to have seen their decline. I have taken some flak from my British team-mates and they have asked me why the Boks have slid to seventh in the World Rugby rankings. If SA Rugby can sort out the politics and get the player management right, I believe the Springboks can be a world force again.”

Saturday's Test at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa 

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England 

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  tim swiel  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Eden Park sold out for All Blacks v France humdinger

5 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie sweats on Nyakane as side to face England named TV walkout: Probe extended, Ashwin yet to testify Rassie backs Bok debutants to shine Boks have ammo for strong ‘last 20’ Rassie ponders replacements for Bismarck, Steyn
WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan WRAP: World Rugby Under-20 Championship 14 stats and facts: Springboks v England Bafana drop in latest FIFA rankings Dale Steyn fully fit, Sri Lanka tour on the cards

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 