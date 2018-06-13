Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot says he is enjoying the learning experience under new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Proudfoot is the only survivor from the Allister Coetzee era, having retained his role as forwards coach after Pieter de Villiers parted ways with SA Rugby earlier this year.

Proudfoot addressed reporters in Bloemfontein on Tuesday as the Springboks prepared for this weekend’s second Test against England.

The Boks won only 11 out of 25 Tests under Coetzee’s tutelage and Proudfoot knows they are under pressure to improve.

According to Proudfoot, concerns over job security comes with the territory.

“As a coach it is part and parcel of your job. The job is about performance. We are the custodians of a very special brand. We have a lot of talent and we must make sure that talent performs at the highest level,” Proudfoot said on Tuesday, as quoted by TimesLIVE.



The forwards guru is confident that the team’s performance will improve under Erasmus but was diplomatic when asked how different the job was under Coetzee.



“The two men are two very dynamic human beings. Allister and Rassie,” Proudfoot said.



"Rassie is the master tactician. He leaves nothing to chance. It is a learning experience. I’m enjoying it. Allister had a different focus, it was also a good focus. He’s a very good man. They are both strong coaches. We need more of our head coaches in this country to be strong people.”



Erasmus will name his match-day 23 on Thursday.

The Boks have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, having won the first Test at Ellis Park 42-39.

