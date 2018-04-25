Proteas heap praise on Habana

Cape Town - Legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana has received praise from South Africa's national cricket team.

This follows Habana's decision to announce his retirement from rugby on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is the second-most-capped Springbok of all time with 124 Test caps.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis took to Twitter to laud Habana, saying he is an inspiration tom South Africans.

Well done @BryanHabana on what u have achieved in ur rugby career my https://t.co/3PoOlXVLmS have been an inspiration on and off the field to so many.A true ambassador for South Africa.God bless u in whatever the future has in store for https://t.co/Szo2hhUhTg of the greats pic.twitter.com/k8MkAYYgDK — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) April 24, 2018

Proteas batsman Hashim Amla echoed Du Plessis view regarding Habana: