Proteas heap praise on Habana

Cape Town - Legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana has received praise from South Africa's national cricket team.
This follows Habana's decision to announce his retirement from rugby on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old is the second-most-capped Springbok of all time with 124 Test caps.
Proteas captain Faf du Plessis took to Twitter to laud Habana, saying he is an inspiration tom South Africans.
Proteas batsman Hashim Amla echoed Du Plessis view regarding Habana:
Habana, a Rugby World Cup winner in 2007, made his Test debut against
England at Twickenham in November 2004, when he scored the first of his
67 Test tries - the most ever by a Springbok.