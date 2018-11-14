Position changes not an issue for Pieter-Steph

Cape Town - Springbok utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is not bothered by the prospect of again changing positions for Saturday’s Test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Du Toit told Netwerk24 when probed about another position shift. “I actually see it as a big compliment and I know what is expected of me. The team’s needs always come first.”

After playing flank in the Springboks’ final four Tests in the Rugby Championship, Du Toit played at lock in the two recent Tests against England and France.



The 26-year-old wore the No 5 jersey at Twickenham, while taking the No 4 jersey at the Stade de France last weekend.

But Du Toit looks set to move back to blindside flank this weekend.



Eben Etzebeth, who missed the France Test due to a foot injury, is expected to come back into the starting XV against Scotland, with Du Toit to take the No 7 jersey from Duane Vermeulen, who looks likely to replace Warren Whiteley (calf injury) at No 8

When asked what position he refers, Du Toit responded: “I like playing flank. It gives you the opportunity to carry the ball and be more in involved in loose play... but like I said, I’ll play where I’m picked.”



Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

