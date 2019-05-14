Pollard set for Montpellier move - report

Paris - New Zealander Vern Cotter will become Montpellier director of rugby with Springbok flyhalf, Handre Pollard set to join the club, owner Mohed Altrad told AFP on Monday.

Pollard had agreed in principle to join the side but is yet to sign a contract.

"Vern Cotter will be the director of rugby like there are at Anglo-Saxon clubs," Altrad said. Former France international Xavier Garbajosa takes over as head coach.



"He's coming to us as head coach. He will be in charge just for the sporting side of things," the Syrian billionaire said.

Cotter, 55, who has been at Montpellier since taking over from South Africa's World Cup winning coach Jake White in 2017 has led the club to seventh spot in the table this season after a disappointing start to the campaign which included a run of four straight defeats.

Garbajosa, 42, who won 32 caps for les Bleus will be released from his contract as La Rochelle backs coach and has signed a three-year deal with last year's Top 14 runners-up.

Meanwhile, Pollard would join a host of fellow countrymen including Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis and Johan Goosen on the French south coast.