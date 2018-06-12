Pollard boost for Boks ahead of Bloem Test

Cape Town - Handre Pollard is expected to be available for the second Test against England in Bloemfontein this weekend.

There had been some concern following this past weekend's 42-39 win over Eddie Jones' men in Johannesburg, and Erasmus had confirmed that his flyhalf had received a knock to the shoulder in that match.

But, on Monday, the coach confirmed that Pollard would be fine for the second Test.

"Handre's shoulder looks like it will be fine and he will train from today (Monday)," Erasmus said.

"I know he will be fine."

There were no other injury concerns after the first Test, though prop Trevor Nyakane has been released from the squad as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Nyakane had been selected to start in Johannesburg but was a late withdrawal. His place in the starting line-up was taken by Wilco Louw, while Thomas du Toit came onto the bench.

If Pollard was to be ruled out, Elton Jantjies would be favoured to take his place in the No 10 jersey while Sharks playmaker Robert du Preez would also come into the mix.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.