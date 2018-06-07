Pollard: 17:00 at Ellis Park suits Boks

Johannesburg - Flyhalf Handre Pollard is excited is to be back in the Springbok fold as they prepare to face England in the first Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.



Pollard did not feature in last weekend's 22-20 loss to Wales in Washington DC, but has been included in the starting line-up for Saturday's series opener.

"It's an unbelievable honour and a big privilege to be back playing for the Springboks in South Africa. It's going to be a great series, looking forward to the challenge. 17:00 at Ellis Park is probably the best place to play rugby for the Springboks," Pollard said on Thursday.



Pollard will play his 26th Test, having made his return to international rugby late last year after two injury-plagued seasons.

Saturday's Test - the first of three against England - is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona

WATCH: Handre Pollard on how it feels to be back in the Bok no.10 jersey. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/6nOalDSpWz — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 7, 2018