Poite to referee Boks v England Test in Bloem

Cape Town - Frenchman Romain Poite will referee Saturday’s second Test between the Springboks and England in Bloemfontein (17:05 kick-off).

Poite will be assisted by the Kiwi duo of Glen Jackson and Ben O’Keeffe, with Ireland’s Simon McDowell the television match official (TMO).

Poite is a familiar referee for southern hemisphere teams and Springbok fans will remember him for controversially sending off hooker Bismarck du Plessis against the All Blacks in 2013.



Du Plessis copped two yellow cards - and a subsequent red card - for, firstly, a tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter and then an elbow-charge against flank Liam Messam during that year's Rugby Championship clash in Auckland.



The All Blacks went on to win the game 29-15 - a result which led to heavy criticism against the Frenchman, so much so that the International Rugby Board (IRB) as they were known at the time issued a statement admitting Poite had erred.



Poite also made headlines last year when he controversially changed his mind over a penalty he awarded the All Blacks late in their drawn Test against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland.



The Frenchman, has, however refereed a number of Springbok Tests since the 2013 incident and will be a familiar face for the team.

MATCH OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS: JUNE INTERNATIONALS