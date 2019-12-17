NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Pieter-Steph tops Welsh list of 50 best rugby players in 2019

2019-12-17 08:49
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit tops the list of a Welsh publication's 50 best rugby players in the world in 2019.

Last month, following South Africa's World Cup triumph in Japan, Du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year and the Wales Online website agrees that he was the best rugby player on the planet this year.

The publication describes Du Toit as "a one-man counter-rucking destroyer in Japan", before adding: "The Springbok back-row was largely responsible for Wales' World Cup semi-final defeat.

"Made more tackles than any other Springbok on their way to World Cup glory and was rightly named Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards. It could only have been him at the top of this list."

Ten more Springboks cracked the nod in this prestigious list, with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk (third), wing Cheslin Kolbe (sixth) also cracking the top 10.

The other Springboks named include centre Damian de Allende (12th), No 8 Duane Vermeulen (14th), prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira (21st), flyhalf Handre Pollard (28th), lock Eben Etzebeth (37th), wing Makazole Mapimpi (41st), lock Lood de Jager (43rd) and hooker Bongi Mbonambi (44th).

See the full list on the Wales Online website

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas name 6 uncapped players in squad for England Tests CSA: The fall that’s been so fast and so far Springbok duo the latest to join Sunwolves 'We gave it a hell of a go' - Els could captain again in 2021 3 Blitzboks crack nod for Cape Town Dream Team
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 