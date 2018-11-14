Pieter-Steph: It's nice to hear Boks are feared again

Cape Town - Pieter-Steph du Toit says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has helped restore the “pride and passion” of the national team.

The utility forward addressed reporters in Edinburgh on Tuesday where the Boks were preparing for this weekend’s Test against Scotland.

“I’m enjoying my rugby and it has a lot to do with the environment that Rassie created at the Boks. He makes certain demands and of if it is that the forwards must be physical,” Du Toit said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Under Erasmus’ guidance, the Boks have won six and lost six Tests in 2018 but have shown improvements by beating the All Blacks in Wellington and claiming series win at home over England.

“It’s nice to hear the South Africa is again feared on the rugby field and I think our pack is now starting to develop nicely. However, we do have some way to go…” Du Toit added.

Du Toit started at lock in last weekend’s 29-26 win over France in Paris, but is expected to move back to blindside flank this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth, who missed the France Test due to a foot injury, is expected to come back into the starting XV against Scotland, with Du Toit to take the No 7 jersey from Duane Vermeulen.

Vermeulen looks set to replace Warren Whiteley at No 8, with the latter struggling with a calf issue.

Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).