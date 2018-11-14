NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Pieter-Steph: It's nice to hear Boks are feared again

2018-11-14 12:00
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Pieter-Steph du Toit says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has helped restore the “pride and passion” of the national team.

The utility forward addressed reporters in Edinburgh on Tuesday where the Boks were preparing for this weekend’s Test against Scotland.

“I’m enjoying my rugby and it has a lot to do with the environment that Rassie created at the Boks. He makes certain demands and of if it is that the forwards must be physical,” Du Toit said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Under Erasmus’ guidance, the Boks have won six and lost six Tests in 2018 but have shown improvements by beating the All Blacks in Wellington and claiming series win at home over England.

“It’s nice to hear the South Africa is again feared on the rugby field and I think our pack is now starting to develop nicely. However, we do have some way to go…” Du Toit added.

Du Toit started at lock in last weekend’s 29-26 win over France in Paris, but is expected to move back to blindside flank this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth, who missed the France Test due to a foot injury, is expected to come back into the starting XV against Scotland, with Du Toit to take the No 7 jersey from Duane Vermeulen.

Vermeulen looks set to replace Warren Whiteley at No 8, with the latter struggling with a calf issue.

Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

Read more on:    springboks  |  pieter-steph du toit  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks to return to scene of miracle All Blacks win in 2019

2018-11-14 10:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
25% Stormers pay cut fear rocks Newlands Retired AB: I can't wait to play again AB back to his smashing best on return Scotland assistant on how to beat Boks Boks to make call on Faf's return after Scotland match
Retired AB: I can't wait to play again Scotland assistant on how to beat Boks Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings Major changes expected at CT City for 2019/2020 season Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 