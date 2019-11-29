PICTURES | Springbok RG Snyman honeymoons in Mozambique

Cape Town - November 2019 has been a busy - and life-changing - month for Springbok lock RG Snyman.
Not
only did the 2.07m (6-foot-9) giant lock help the Springboks to a third
Rugby World Cup title in Japan - he also got
married!
Oh, and he also found the time for some post-World Cup 'bomb squad' ink...
Snyman took to his Instagram account to confirm he'd tied the knot with this "best friend", Saskia Redelinghuys.
Snyman's former Super Rugby side, the Bulls, also posted a picture on social media congratulating the happy couple.
While many of his World Cup team-mates have returned to their respective unions, Snyman is enjoying his honeymoon in Mozambique before joining his Japanese side, Honda Heat.
As a result, Snyman, 24, will miss the 2020 Super Rugby season due to his Far East commitments.
Snyman
has been a regular in the Springbok set-up during Rassie Erasmus'
tenure, having played 23 Tests for the Springboks since making his debut
in June 2018.
- Compiled by Garrin Lambley