Springboks

PICTURES | Springbok RG Snyman honeymoons in Mozambique

2019-11-29 14:45
RG Snyman
RG Snyman (Getty Images)
Cape Town - November 2019 has been a busy - and life-changing - month for Springbok lock RG Snyman.

Not only did the 2.07m (6-foot-9) giant lock help the Springboks to a third Rugby World Cup title in Japan - he also got married!

Oh, and he also found the time for some post-World Cup 'bomb squad' ink...

Snyman took to his Instagram account to confirm he'd tied the knot with this "best friend", Saskia Redelinghuys.

Snyman's former Super Rugby side, the Bulls, also posted a picture on social media congratulating the happy couple.

While many of his World Cup team-mates have returned to their respective unions, Snyman is enjoying his honeymoon in Mozambique before joining his Japanese side, Honda Heat.

As a result, Snyman, 24, will miss the 2020 Super Rugby season due to his Far East commitments.

Snyman has been a regular in the Springbok set-up during Rassie Erasmus' tenure, having played 23 Tests for the Springboks since making his debut in June 2018.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

View this post on Instagram

Honeymoon with my favourite ?? @saskia_red

A post shared by RG Snyman (@rgsnyman) on

