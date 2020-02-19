NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PICTURES | F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton 'honoured' to meet 'legendary' Springboks

2020-02-19 11:49
Lewis Hamilton and Siya Kolisi (Twitter/@LewisHamilton)
Lewis Hamilton and Siya Kolisi (Twitter/@LewisHamilton)
Cape Town - Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton has called it an "honour" to meet the "legendary Springbok team" after posing with Siya Kolisi and a handful of his 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning team-mates at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday.

Hamilton, a six-time Formula One drivers' title winner, shared the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, while the Springboks walked away with the World Team of the Year accolade following their exploits in Japan late last year.

Hamilton, 35, who will be looking to tie Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles this season, took to social media to express his thoughts on not only the Springboks, but an "inspirational" former South African President Nelson Mandela as well. Mandela delivered the keynote speech at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco in 2000.

Hamilton wrote: "Such an honour to meet the legendary Springboks team. We spoke about our journeys and how Mandela was an inspiration to both them and I. It’s incredible to now see these men, not only inspiring a whole nation, but many around the world. Congrats to them on their Laureus award."

Clearly a fan of Hamilton's, Kolisi took a selfie of the pair which was tweeted by Hamilton's Mercedes team which lost out to the Springboks in the Team of the Year category.

