Picture of schoolboy dwarfing Etzebeth has social media in a buzz

Cape Town - The future of Springbok rugby in the second-row appears to be bright if a picture doing the rounds on social media is anything to go by.

READ | ON THE BUS: Siya and his rockstar Springboks emptying the tank to unite SA

In the picture, taken during the Springboks' Champions Tour of Gauteng on Thursday, a schoolboy from Helpmekaar Kollege is photographed alongside 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth.

The schoolboy, reported to be in Grade 11 at the Afrikaans private high school in Braamfontein, appears to dwarf Etzebeth, a veteran of 85 Tests in the green and gold.

Etzebeth stands 2.03m (6-foot-7), while the schoolboy measures 2.09m (6-foot-9) in height.

It's certainly not often Etzebeth has had to look UP to an opponent on the rugby field!

RG Snyman at 2.07m is currently the tallest player in the Springbok squad, while in recent times, Andries Bekker, at 2.08m, has looked down on all his team-mates, bar none.



READ | Updated Springbok Champions Tour dates and bus routes

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

