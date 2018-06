PICS: England splash around on Durban beach

Cape Town - They may be 1-0 down in the series, but Eddie Jones' England squad appear to be in good spirits ahead of the second Test against the Boks.

England are basing themselves in Durban throughout the series despite the first two Tests being played at altitude in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

The squad only departed for Bloemfontein on Friday morning, while on Thursday they took some time out to enjoy the warm temperatures of the Indian Ocean off Umhlanga.

Always professional, the English used the opportunity to get some practice in and found a rather unconventional method of doing some lineout drills!



It wasn't all work, though, and some of the players tried their hand at a bit of body surfing and bodyboarding.

If England lose on Saturday, they will go 2-0 down in the series with only the third Test in Cape Town to play.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Pics: Gallo Images