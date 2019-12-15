Peter de Villiers' daughter loses cancer battle

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers' daughter passed away on Sunday morning after losing her battle against cancer.
Odille Monk was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after a tumour was discovered in her chest. Her father won hearts earlier this year when it was reported that he had been by her side during all her chemotherapy sessions.
"Sometimes I'd just sleep but he'd still stay with me," Monk told You magazine earlier this year.
De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011, was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015 and most recently coached Zimbabwe's national team in 2018-19.
During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.
Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.
Tributes have poured in on social media for the De Villiers family: - Compiled by Sport24 staff