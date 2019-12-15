Peter de Villiers' daughter loses cancer battle

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers' daughter passed away on Sunday morning after losing her battle against cancer.



Odille Monk was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after a tumour was discovered in her chest. Her father won hearts earlier this year when it was reported that he had been by her side during all her chemotherapy sessions.

"Sometimes I'd just sleep but he'd still stay with me," Monk told You magazine earlier this year.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011, was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015 and most recently coached Zimbabwe's national team in 2018-19.



During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.



Tributes have poured in on social media for the De Villiers family:

From all of us at the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, we'd like to send our sincere condolences to Peter de Villiers and his family on the sad passing of his daughter. pic.twitter.com/INlcb8zeBx — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) December 15, 2019

1/ Saddened to announce that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers (PDV) @PeterDeVillier5 has lost his daughter Odille. This just advised me by Peter’s agent, Yasina Sport. Details soon. I’ve always been a great admirer of PDV. Peter is a gracious admirer of my rugby-son. ???? pic.twitter.com/39L9rH2j6D — Gerald Maguranyanga SPORTING AGENT (@maguranyanga) December 15, 2019

My deepest condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers with the passing of his daughter. May our Lord Jesus Christ comfort you and your family in this very difficult time???? — JP Biko Keyter (@JPKEYTER) December 15, 2019

My sincere condolences to Peter De Villiers and his family on the death of his beloved daughter Odille. May God comfort you and your family in this time. pic.twitter.com/ZkdrUi93Br — Marco Jacobs Radio ™? ???? (@MarcoJacobsZA) December 15, 2019