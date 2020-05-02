On 6-month anniversary of RWC 2019 win, Erasmus says Springboks will make SA proud again

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus
says the Springboks are working as hard as ever - despite the lockdown - to
build on the Rugby World Cup victory of last year.
Erasmus outlined what he and the team are doing
behind the scenes and reflected on that memorable day on
the six-month anniversary of the Springboks’ 32-12 Rugby World Cup final
victory over England in Japan.
“From our side, we are really working so hard,
and I want to guarantee our supporters, as soon as the Springboks are back on
the field, we will make you proud, like we did last year,” said Erasmus.
“As we said last year, if we work hard and play
well, and our fans keep on supporting us and the media reports well, we really
are stronger together. And nothing should change because of this virus.”
