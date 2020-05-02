NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

On 6-month anniversary of RWC 2019 win, Erasmus says Springboks will make SA proud again

2020-05-02 12:28
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks are working as hard as ever - despite the lockdown - to build on the Rugby World Cup victory of last year.

Erasmus outlined what he and the team are doing behind the scenes and reflected on that memorable day on the six-month anniversary of the Springboks’ 32-12 Rugby World Cup final victory over England in Japan.

“From our side, we are really working so hard, and I want to guarantee our supporters, as soon as the Springboks are back on the field, we will make you proud, like we did last year,” said Erasmus.

“As we said last year, if we work hard and play well, and our fans keep on supporting us and the media reports well, we really are stronger together. And nothing should change because of this virus.”

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)


