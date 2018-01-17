NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

No word from Rassie about Bok role - Davids

2018-01-17 15:27
Deon Davids (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Southern Kings coach Deon Davids says he has not been in talks with SA Rugby regarding a coaching position at the Springboks.

Allister Coetzee is likely to get the boot as Springbok coach after two uninspiring years at the helm of the national team.

Under Coetzee’s tutelage, the Boks have won a meagre 11 of 25 Tests.

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s new director of rugby, is in charge of all national teams and there was talk that Davids could become the next Bok coach, working under Erasmus.

However, when probed whether he’s been in talks with Erasmus, Davids told SA Rugbymag he hasn’t “been in contact with him at all.”

Davids continued: “My only focus up to now has been doing my work here (at the Kings).”

Davids’ Kings are currently struggling to keep head above water in the PRO14, having lost all 12 of their games to date.

In two Super Rugby seasons at the Kings, Davids guided the Port Elizabeth-based team to eight wins from 30 matches, but did spark dramatic improvement in the 2017 season in which six of those wins came. 

The franchise was then cut from the competition in line with SANZAAR's tournament restructuring, before entering the PRO14 along with the Cheetahs.

