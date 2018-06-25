NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

No Test rugby for Cape Town Stadium in 2019 - report

2018-06-25 06:57
Cape Town Stadium (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Cape Town Stadium is unlikely to host its first Test before the 2020 season.

Recent reports indicated that last Saturday’s Test between South Africa and England was the last one to be staged at Newlands.

The Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) is believed to be on the verge of moving its headquarters to the Cape Town Stadium, but there won't be a Test staged there in 2019.

Due to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, there will be no incoming series against a team from the Northern Hemisphere, with the Springboks’ only two home Tests scheduled for the Rugby Championship.

And according to Netwerk24, none of those games are scheduled for Cape Town.

The Afrikaans website had reported earlier this month that WP Rugby would officially announce the move to Cape Town Stadium before the Newlands Test.

That did not happen, but Netwerk24 insists that an agreement has already been reached by the WPRU and the City of Cape Town.

After the news broke of WP’s intended move, the union’s president Thelo Wakefield said that they first “have to talk to the clubs before anything can be stated as a matter of fact”.

It is however believed that WPRU CEO Paul Zacks will meet with the union’s clubs this week to discuss the stadium move.

This comes after Remgro recently announced plans to seize property belonging to the WPRU if the union does not pay back a loan in access of R44 million by July 6.

WP's business arm was placed in final liquidation by the Western Cape High court in 2016 after the union was slapped with an R276 million lawsuit by Aerios for reneging on an advertising rights contract with the company.

Aerios recently confirmed it would challenge the WP’s liquidation in court while it planned to proceed with suing the union for breach of contract.

This past weekend’s Test was the 55th one contested at Newlands since 1891 when South Africa hosted the British Lions.

Read more on:    wp  |  paul zacks  |  thelo wakefield  |  cape town  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wallaby captain to miss 4 weeks for Waratahs

51 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter Rassie hints at Willemse call-up Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush WATCH: Springbok Impi slip - and fall - at Newlands Vermeulen out of Rugby Championship
WATCH: Springbok Impi slip - and fall - at Newlands Vermeulen out of Rugby Championship Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush WRAP: June Test results - Week 3 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 