No Bok front-row history as Nyakane withdrawn

Cape Town - The Springboks will not make history and field their first ever all-black front-row against England at Ellis Park on Saturday after Trevor Nyakane was withdrawn, at, literally, the last minute.

There had been widespread reports that the 29-year-old, who was due to start only his third Test start - and first since August 2015 in what would've been his 38th Test overall - would be forced to withdraw with a rib injury.

But coach Rassie Erasmus elected wait until kick-off to confirm his absence.

As a result, Stormers front-rower Wilco Louw will start in the No 3 jersey, with Sharks behemoth Thomas du Toit filling Louw's spot on the bench.

Had Nyakane been passed fit, he, alongside 'Beast' Mtawarira and Bongi Mbonambi, would've formed the first ever all-black Springbok front-row in what will be the 479th official Springbok Test dating back to the very first on July 30, 1891, some 127 years ago.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa (revised)

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona