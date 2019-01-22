Nicest human I coached: Meyer on Lambie

Cape Town – Personal
attributes that matched or even edged his ability as a rugby player … that is
how Heyneke Meyer, easily his most regular Springbok coach, will remember the
career of prematurely-retired Pat Lambie.
Speaking to
Sport24 from a snowy Paris on Tuesday, Meyer, now the mastermind of Stade
Francais in the French Top 14, said Lambie’s bravery had probably played at
least a partial, cruel role in his decision to step down from the game at the
age of only 28 due to the effects of several concussions.
“As we all
know, he wasn’t the biggest rugby player ever (1.77m, 86kg) but he had a
serious all-round game and that included a very solid tackle (technique) and
commitment.
“He would
put his body on the line 100 percent of the time, never shied away from the
contact side of things, and was safe under a high ball as well.
“Pat is way
up there with the best talents I ever coached, but I will say this without any
doubt at all: there was no better human being in my Bok squads.
“Wherever he
has gone in the world professionally, he has quickly come to be considered one
of the most likeable guys in the fold.
“I never
coached a guy with better manners than him and remember telling his parents
once that if my kids could be the same as he was, I would be very happy.
“He has
honesty, integrity … I don’t know of a single player who didn’t like Pat. They
are qualities that make you appreciate why he was captaining his various sports
teams from a very young age.
“Of course,
he covered several positions, and even when he wasn’t starting matches, he
would invariably stay positive, cheerful … a great example to everyone around
him.”
Lambie
earned 39 of his 56 Bok appearances (69.64 percent) during Meyer’s tenure
between 2012 and 2015, so he is especially well qualified to judge Lambie’s
attributes.
It is also a
fact that the former Sharks favourite only started 22 Test matches, but Meyer
says: “I know it seems easy to say this in (retrospect), but he was good enough
to have started 50.
“The big
thing that counted against him was his injuries, and not just
concussion-related ones. He was seldom able to have uninterrupted runs in a
particular position as a result; at Bok level you just don’t always have the
luxury of playing a guy in.
“It really
is sad that he has had to retire at this point; he should be at his best in
career terms round about now, and could have been a real force at the 2019
World Cup had he not suffered all these setbacks.”
Unsurprisingly,
Meyer’s most vivid memory of Lambie in his era as Bok coach was his nerveless,
match-winning penalty from behind the halfway line in the 78th
minute of a see-sawing Test against the All Blacks (clinched 27-25) at Ellis
Park in 2014.
“Look, Pat
has always been a reliable place-kicker but that range is not usually his
forte, so I couldn’t be sure about his chances with it.
“But then I
saw how calmly and purposefully he stepped up to prepare for the kick, how
keenly he put his hand up for it, and I suddenly started to properly believe he
was going to goal it … we deserved to win that match and it is one of the best
memories of my career.
“Pat is
going to be very successful after rugby; he’s bigger than rugby and will have a
great life with his family.”
