Newlands set to host its final Test

Cape Town - This Saturday’s Test between the Springboks and England at Newlands is reportedly set to be the last international played at the famous old ground.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Newlands will finally close its doors, with the Cape Town Stadium becoming the new home of Test rugby in the Cape.

The report added that negotiations Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) and the City of Cape Town about the union’s lease contract of the stadium were believed to be in the final stages.

The Afrikaans website heard from “four credible sources” that both parties will make a formal announcement on the matter before Saturday’s third Test between South Africa and England.

This comes after Remgro recently announced plans to seize property belonging to the WPRU if the union does not pay back a loan in access of R44 million by July 6.



WP Rugby’s business arm was placed in final liquidation by the Western Cape High court in 2016 after the union was slapped with an R276 million lawsuit by Aerios for reneging on an advertising rights contract with the company.



Aerios recently confirmed it will challenge the WP’s liquidation in court while it plans to proceed with suing the union for breach of contract.



Saturday’s Test will the 55th one contested at Newlands since 1891 when South Africa hosted the British Lions.