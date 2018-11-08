NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Mostert, Du Toit could start as Bok lock duo

2018-11-08 08:18
Franco Mostert
Franco Mostert (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Franco Mostert and Pieter-Steph du Toit could start as the lock pairing for the Springboks when they tackle France in Paris on Saturday.

Fellow second-rower Eben Etzebeth is still struggling with the ankle injury he sustained against England, and according to Netwerk24, it is unlikely that he’ll face the French.

The Afrikaans publication is reporting that Mostert is likely to fill the void left by Etzebeth.

Mostert, who recently joined his new English club Gloucester, was unavailable for last weekend’s Test against at Twickenham.

RG Snyman replaced Etzebeth in the second half of the England Test, but the report added that Du Toit could move into Etzebeth’s No 4 jersey, with Mostert in the No 5 jumper.

Snyman or Lood de Jager will then provide lock cover on the bench.

Other expected changes are the return of Willie le Roux at fullback and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf, replacing Damian Willemse and Ivan van Zyl respectively.

Newcomers to the bench could include flank Francois Louw, prop Vincent Koch and utility back Cheslin Kolbe.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team on Thursday afternoon, with kick-off for Saturday’s Test scheduled for 22:05 (SA time) on Saturday.

WATCH: Rassie coaches the 'Farrell tackle'

Likely Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

