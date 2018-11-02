Monstrous Bok pack to ease pressure on inexperienced backs

Cape
Town - The heightened sense of anticipation around the Springbok pack
ahead of Saturday's clash against an injury-stricken England at Twickenham is
understandable.
With a dynamic, new-look loose
trio and a second row that is unrivalled in world rugby, the Boks will be
backing themselves to win the battle up front and lay the foundation for what
would be a sixth win out of seven in England.
All of the boxes just seem to be
ticked in this Bok pack.
There are four players who have
captained South Africa - Siya Kolisi,
Pieter-Steph du Toit, Warren Whiteley and Eben Etzebeth - while the return of Duane Vermeulen further bolsters the leadership.
There are numerous lineout
options with Malcolm Marx considered one of the best hookers in the world,
while Steven Kitshoff has had a
stellar year in green and gold and with Frans Malherbe should be more than
stable in the front row.
The defensive capabilities of
every player in the pack - none more so than Du Toit - should be daunting for
any opposition, while the ball carrying options are equally intimidating.
The Boks are also well-stocked to
challenge for the ball on the ground with Marx and Vermeulen, both monstrous in
that department, starting a Test match together for the first time.
With Kitshoff, Etzebeth and Du
Toit also competing, England will have their hands full in protecting their own
ball at every turn.
The hosts, of course, will kick a
lot and that means that 20-year-old fullback Damian Willemse could have a
potentially testing evening at fullback in his first Bok start.
Scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl,
meanwhile, is starting just his second Test.
There is also inexperience out on
the two wings where, despite his success in 2018, Aphiwe Dyantyi plays Test
rugby in Europe for the first time while S'bu Nkosi is back
from injury.
With the Boks boasting so much
firepower up front, there is no doubt that England will look at the back three
as an area of potential South African weakness.
Owen Farrell is back at flyhalf
and is as accurate as anyone kicking from hand, so expect Willemse to have to
get up for a few bombs early on in the contest.
In Whiteley, though, the Boks
have a No 8 who is quick enough to drop back and get into space where he can
give Willemse an option in recovering England kicks.
Whiteley will also link up out
wide on attack, allowing Vermeulen to focus on the contact areas where the Boks
will be hedging a lot of their bets.
Van Zyl, in easily the biggest
match of his career, couldn't have asked for much more. He will
also be expected to kick a lot, but with the human shields that he has
protecting him, he is likely to have that split second extra to get his accuracy
right.
Van Zyl's selection says a lot
about the way that Erasmus is approaching this game. In Embrose Papier, he has
a scrumhalf who is not unlike the absent Faf de Klerk.
English conditions, though, have
persuaded Erasmus to go for a more mechanical option at halfback, suggesting
that box kicking and keeping it close will be the order of the day.
And, with a pack like that, why
wouldn't Erasmus want to keep it close?
If the opportunities arise, the
Boks certainly have the pace and skill to use their backs to dangerous effect,
but those decisions will only be taken after the forwards have sucked in
numbers.
It is one of rugby's oldest clichés
that 'matches are won up front' and, on paper at least, the Springboks seem
well positioned in that battle.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00 (SA
time).
Teams:
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell,
13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben
Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro
Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn
Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17
Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care,
22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi
South
Africa
15 Damian Willemse, 14 S’bu
Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre
Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi
(captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm
Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi,
17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose
Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen