Springboks

Mitchell will give England knowledge of Bok players

2018-10-29 17:23
John Mitchell
John Mitchell (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - New England defence coach John Mitchell will provide his new players with important South African knowledge ahead of Saturday's clash against the Springboks at Twickenham.

That is the view of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. 

Mitchell stunned the Bulls during this year's Currie Cup when he left Loftus after just one full Super Rugby season in charge to join England as Eddie Jones' assistant. 

Saturday will be England's first Test with their new-look coaching team, and it will also be the first time England have played a Test since they went down 2-1 to South Africa over three matches back in June. 

"It's going to be interesting to see them adapt with new coaches in the mix," Erasmus said on Friday ahead of the squad's departure to Europe on Saturday.

"From their side, they have to settle pretty quickly. I know they have been in camp for two weeks, but it is difficult to change a lot if you don't have matches.

"Will they change that much in such a short space of time?

"But then Eddie is clever and Mitch is clever.

"We've got some things which we think they are going to throw at us which we think will be tactically different. They will definitely defend differently with Mitch being their defensive coach.

"They will know more about us with Mitch knowing every single South African player having analysed the Currie Cup and Super Rugby. It's going to be spicy."

Saturday's match kicks off at 17:00 (SA time).

