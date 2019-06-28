Meyer: Versatile Steyn an ideal fit for Boks

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer believes current incumbent Rassie Erasmus has made the right call to get Frans Steyn involved.



Steyn was one of nine overseas-based players included in a Springbok squad for a training camp in Pretoria this week.



In an interview with Netwerk24, Meyer said Steyn's versatility will be a great asset for the Springboks.



Meyer currently coaches French outfit Stade Francais and his seen the Montpellier-based Steyn in action in the Top 14.



"Apart from his experience, his versatility is worth a lot because you can't a take a big squad to the World Cup. I don't want to speak on Rassie's behalf, but I think he's planning on picking Damian (de Allende), Jesse (Kriel) and Lukhanyo Am at centre.



"It would be ideal to pick someone like Frans - who can also play flyhalf, fullback and wing - as the fourth centre," Meyer said.



Meyer added that Steyn, who boasts 56 Test caps, is as physical as ever and could be a good back-up option for Handre Pollard at flyhalf.



"At flyhalf, he's playing just as flat as Handre and I know Rassie likes that."



The other overseas-based players that Erasmus invited for the camp this week included flank Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), utility forward Rynhardt Elstadt (Tououse, France), prop Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), lock Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, fullback Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), scrumhalf Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints), and wing/fullback Cheslin Kolbe.



The Springboks kick off their shortened Rugby Championship campaign on July 20 against the Wallabies in Johannesburg and that match will be followed a week later by the keenly awaited rematch with New Zealand in Wellington, the scene of last year's epic away win over against the All Blacks.



The Boks conclude their official campaign against Argentina two weeks later, on August 10 in Salta, while the same two teams are set to meet again a week later in Pretoria in a once-off Test before the Boks report for Rugby World Cup training duty.