NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Meyer: Versatile Steyn an ideal fit for Boks

2019-06-28 08:42
Frans Steyn. (Lee Warren, Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer believes current incumbent Rassie Erasmus has made the right call to get Frans Steyn involved.

Steyn was one of nine overseas-based players included in a Springbok squad for a training camp in Pretoria this week.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Meyer said Steyn's versatility will be a great asset for the Springboks.

Meyer currently coaches French outfit Stade Francais and his seen the Montpellier-based Steyn in action in the Top 14.

"Apart from his experience, his versatility is worth a lot because you can't a take a big squad to the World Cup. I don't want to speak on Rassie's behalf, but I think he's planning on picking Damian (de Allende), Jesse (Kriel) and Lukhanyo Am at centre.

"It would be ideal to pick someone like Frans - who can also play flyhalf, fullback and wing - as the fourth centre," Meyer said.

Meyer added that Steyn, who boasts 56 Test caps, is as physical as ever and could be a good back-up option for Handre Pollard at flyhalf.

"At flyhalf, he's playing just as flat as Handre and I know Rassie likes that."

The other overseas-based players that Erasmus invited for the camp this week included flank Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), utility forward Rynhardt Elstadt (Tououse, France), prop Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), lock Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, fullback Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), scrumhalf Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints), and wing/fullback Cheslin Kolbe.

The Springboks kick off their shortened Rugby Championship campaign on July 20 against the Wallabies in Johannesburg and that match will be followed a week later by the keenly awaited rematch with New Zealand in Wellington, the scene of last year's epic away win over against the All Blacks.

The Boks conclude their official campaign against Argentina two weeks later, on August 10 in Salta, while the same two teams are set to meet again a week later in Pretoria in a once-off Test before the Boks report for Rugby World Cup training duty.

Read more on:    springboks  |  frans steyn  |  heyneke meyer  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
﻿
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
﻿
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Imran Tahir celebratory memes are breaking the internet! Ali Bacher: 3 reasons why Proteas' World Cup flopped India top ODI rankings as Proteas slip JP apologises to SA fans after Proteas' dismal CWC The bleak proof that Proteas are nowhere
Super Rugby's immediate future: Why it's 'win-lose' Groom leaves Lions for Edinburgh Hawies Fourie named new Cheetahs coach Eddie Jones to take charge of Barbarians Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to return

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winners of this weekend's Super Rugby semi-finals will be ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 