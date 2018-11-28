NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Marx working hard at improving lineout throwing

2018-11-28 10:30
Malcolm Marx (Getty Images)
Malcolm Marx (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says he is working hard at improving his lineout throwing.

In an interview was Rugby Pass, Marx took the blame for the Springboks’ lineout woes in the 12-11 defeat to England at Twickenham earlier this month.

South Africa lost four vital lineouts during the Test, with three of those coming off overthrows from Marx.

“It’s tough, but first I’ve got to look at myself and obviously that was all my fault, throwing over the jumpers. It’s hard to adjust in-game and I felt like I was going well at the lineout aside from that, but those three lineouts could have won us the game.

“It was massive pressure and it’s not easy playing England at Twickenham, but there’s no excuse from me, I’ve got a job to do and obviously that part of the job I didn’t do to the best of my ability,” Marx said.

Marx added that he’s working hard at improving his lineout throwing and that he was "constantly trying to improve it".

Lineout woes aside, it was still an impressive season from the burly Lions No 2.

He was nominated alongside Springbok team-mate Faf de Klerk, All Blacks duo Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane, and Ireland's Johnny Sexton for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Sexton walked away with the grand prize but Marx will feel chuffed with his 2018 season.

The 24-year-old now boasts 24 Tests and has established himself as the Springboks' first-choice hooker ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

READ Malcolm Marx's full interview with Rugby Pass

Read more on:    springboks  |  malcolm marx  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Contribution the war cry for Blitzbok Impi

29 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
2018: Two most endangered Bok stalwarts Bok players of year: Our ‘podium’ Rassie on why he chatted to Duane via microphone Gardner admits he got Farrell call wrong in Bok Test Vermeulen confirms shoulder dislocation in Wales Test
Vermeulen confirms shoulder dislocation in Wales Test Ernie expects Tiger to play AND captain US at Presidents Cup Blue Bulls in the black after profit in 2018 Jan Serfontein wants Springbok recall Centurion ready to make history in Boxing Day Test

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 