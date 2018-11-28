Marx working hard at improving lineout throwing

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says he is working hard at improving his lineout throwing.



In an interview was Rugby Pass, Marx took the blame for the Springboks’ lineout woes in the 12-11 defeat to England at Twickenham earlier this month.



South Africa lost four vital lineouts during the Test, with three of those coming off overthrows from Marx.



“It’s tough, but first I’ve got to look at myself and obviously that was all my fault, throwing over the jumpers. It’s hard to adjust in-game and I felt like I was going well at the lineout aside from that, but those three lineouts could have won us the game.



“It was massive pressure and it’s not easy playing England at Twickenham, but there’s no excuse from me, I’ve got a job to do and obviously that part of the job I didn’t do to the best of my ability,” Marx said.



Marx added that he’s working hard at improving his lineout throwing and that he was "constantly trying to improve it".



Lineout woes aside, it was still an impressive season from the burly Lions No 2.

He was nominated alongside Springbok team-mate Faf de Klerk, All Blacks duo Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane, and Ireland's Johnny Sexton for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Sexton walked away with the grand prize but Marx will feel chuffed with his 2018 season.

The 24-year-old now boasts 24 Tests and has established himself as the Springboks' first-choice hooker ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

READ Malcolm Marx's full interview with Rugby Pass