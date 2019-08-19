NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Mallett: Boks fortunate to escape with win

2019-08-19 06:56
Nick Mallett (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former national coach Nick Mallett says the Springboks were "fortunate" to escape with a victory over Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday.

Winger S'bu Nkosi starred with two spectacular tries that saw South Africa eke out a 24-18 victory at Loftus Versfeld.

"It was a disappointing match. Apart from S'bu Nkosi’s superb performance, it was a frustrating game with lots of stoppages and mistakes," Mallett said in the SuperSport studio afterwards.

"And that's understandable when you play a pick up side like this. These guys, although they might have been part of the camp, hardly any of them have played together. And getting Marcell Coetzee off so early also disrupted things.

"Give full credit to Argentina because their intensity was far better, they held up better in the scrums than they did last week and they just got set piece ball comfortably."

The Pumas thought they had taken the lead with three minutes left when debutant Lucas Mensa touched down, but the try was disallowed for earlier obstruction by fellow centre Jeronimo de la Fuente.  

"It could have been anyone’s game. But for an obstruction there was a wonderful try - or non-try - they scored at the end there with a little chip and catch and pass. And the referee and TMO decided there was an obstruction on Vincent Koch. So the Boks were reasonably fortunate to get through this game," Mallett added.

The former Bok mentor added that not many Boks

"I took a look and apart from S'bu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Elton Jantjies, Coetzee - who was good for the very short time he was on the field - and maybe Frans Steyn when he came on, I didn't think anyone else really put their hand up.

"Both locks (RG Snyman and Lood de Jager) were quiet, but it was one of those games where there wasn’t any continuity and they’re both good with continuity so I think they'll go to the World Cup."

Read more on:    argentina  |  springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  nick mallett  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pretoria Test: Have these five Boks blown it? 37 Boks leaving for Bloem camp, where 6 will be cut Injured Springbok Dyantyi likely to miss World Cup Bok ratings: Big ‘thank you’ to Nkosi! Rassie: It's nice to learn when you're winning
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 