Springboks

Louw picks 6 Springboks in dream XV

2018-05-29 20:34
Francois Louw (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok flanker Francois Louw has selected six South Africans in his dream starting XV.

The 32-year-old revealed his all-time Dream Team on the Bath Rugby website.

Louw's team largely consists of six World Cup winning Springboks - recently retired Bryan Habana, former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers, former scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, former Bok flank Schalk Burger, former Bok lock Victor Matfield and legendary Bok prop Os du Randt.

Louw's team also features five New Zealanders - Christian Cullen, Tana Umaga, Carlos Spencer, Carl Hayman and Jerry Collins.

The flanker did not name one Australian in his line-up. 

The experienced flank has played 57 Tests and scored nine tries for the Springboks since his debut in 2010. 

Francois Louw's dream XV: 

15 Christian Cullen (New Zealand), 14 Bryan Habana (South Africa), 13 Jean de Villiers (South Africa), 12 Tana Umaga (New Zealand), 11 Jason Robinson (England), 10 Carlos Spencer (New Zealand), 9 Fourie du Preez (South Africa), 8 Sebastian Chabal (France), 7 Schalk Burger (South Africa), 6 Jerry Collins (New Zealand), 5 Victor Matfield (South Africa), 4 Paul O'Connell (Ireland), 3 Carl Hayman (New Zealand), 2 Keith Wood (Ireland), 1 Os du Randt (South Africa)

