LIVE: Wales 14-3 Springboks

39'- TMO CALL
Jesse Kriel is over but the television match official must check the grounding. The on-field decision is no try...
36' - TACKLES MISSED
Wales 9
SA 11
Marx playing blinder on deck since his defensive error!— Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) November 24, 2018
Dyantyi and Kriel are rushing out of line like sprinters false-starting in the Olympic 100m final.— Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) November 24, 2018
32'- PENALTIES CONCEDED
Wales 2
SA 3
Discipline is making any pressure Boks put up just evaporate. Every time its an easy exit with a penalty for Wales #WALvRSA— Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) November 24, 2018
24'- Moments later, after moving up-field, the Boks win a penalty on the ground and Pollard will line up a shot at goal.
Great work on the ground by Malcolm Marx!
20'- METRES RUN
Wales 131m
SA 81m
19'- PENALTY slotted by Pollard.
Wales 14-3 SA
It's start of Test season revisited ... Bok defensive alignment all over the show. 0-14.— Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) November 24, 2018
17'- CONVERSION slotted by Anscombe.
Wales 14-0 SA
PACK WEIGHTS
Wales 929kg
SA 916kg
If Handre's got any motion on the ball, theres a 95% chance hes running. If hes passing or kicking, theres a 95% chance he'll be flat-footed.— Zelím Nel (@Zels77) November 24, 2018
10'- CONVERSION slotted by Anscombe.
Wales 7-0 SA
Nkosi out. Kolbe in. Boks don't lose much but Nkosi excellent in the air— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) November 24, 2018
Update - Cheslin Kolbe comes into the starting team for Sbu Nkosi on the right wing, who picked a leg injury during the warm up, while Damian Willemse is now on the bench.#boksontour— South African Rugby (@Springboks) November 24, 2018
NO TRY! South Africa secure a free-kick at the scrum and take a quick tap. They string four phases together and then Kriel appears to go over, but it is inconclusive and the Springboks have a five metre scrum.
What a spill! Papier runs down the left and he then chips ahead, the bounce favours him, but he then knocks it on five metres out. Wow!
Wales secure the line-out, but after a big hit by Kolisi and help from Kolbe, Marx secures a penalty at the breakdown. Pollard finds a good touch.
South Africa concede a penalty after some silly offside play by Vermeulen. Wales finds a good touch.
We have a stoppage in play due to an injury to Duane Vermeulen.
Gareth Anscombe hits the posts and the Springboks clear.
Wales secure yet another penalty at the breakdown and they will have a shot at goal thanks to Steven Kitshoff.
A poor pass from Pollard to Kriel ends with a knock-on and a Wales scrum near the halfway line.
Marx now secures a penalty for South Africa at the maul, but Pollard cannot convert his kick, as it goes wide.
Wales secure a penalty at the breakdown, but again Anscombe misses touch. Poor!
Wales are making the good yards with almost every attack. An unforced error from Wales release the pressure on the Springboks, who now feed a scrum just outside their own 22.
RG Snyman has failed an HIA and has been replaced by Eben Etzebeth.
PENALTY, SOUTH AFRICA, POLLARD! 14-3: South Africa secure a penalty after a box kick from Papier is charged-down from an offside position. Pollard opens his account with a good kick.
CONVERSION, WALES, ANSCOMBE! 14-0: Gareth Anscombe curls in a superb conversion.
TRY, WALES, WILLIAMS! 12-0: They secure the scrum and then Gareth Anscombe floats the ball wide to Liam Williams, who scores a brilliant try!
Wales feed a scrum six metres out after a promising build-up through nine phases.
That was the first real Welsh opportunity and they made the Springboks pay.
CONVERSION, WALES, ANSCOMBE! 7-0: Gareth Anscombe converts the try.
TRY, WALES, FRANCIS! 5-0: Wales continue to push forward and after some sloppy Springbok defending Tomas Francis scores!
Wales string together nine phases and make their way into the Springboks 22.
After a period of scrappy play from both teams in the South African 22, the Springboks feed a scrum after a knock-on.
RG Snyman is penalised in the line-out and the first penalty is awarded to Wales. An error from them and they fail to find touch.
NO TRY! Kolbe steps through five tackles on the right and the Boks then move wide to the left. In the end Du Toit is in to score, but the TMO rules that he stepped into touch and righly so.
South Africa feed the first line-out inside the Wales 22 after a box-kick from Kriel.
We also have a late change for Wales. Dan Lydiate is out and has been replaced by Ellis Jenkins, with Aaron Wainwright coming onto the bench.
Kick-off! We are underway here in Cardiff!
Welcome to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for our live coverage of this International match between Wales and South Africa.
The last time these teams met earlier this year, Wales defeated the Springboks 22-20 in a tight Washington DC encounter.
South Africa have not beaten Wales in Cardiff since 2013 and their new Coach Rassie Erasmus will be happy to have that poor statistic amended this afternoon.
Wales have made 13 changes to their team that defeated Tonga 74-24. The most significant changes includes the move of Liam Williams from wing to start at full-back in place of the injured Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Anscombe taking up the fly-half position.
Team Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Nicky Smith. Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.
South Africa have retained the same team that defeated Scotland at Murrayfield last week. It will be the first time this season that South Africa keep the same line-up.
Team South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.
Our referee is Luke Pearce and he will be assisted by Wayne Barnes and Karl Dickson. The TMO is Simon McDowell.
The Teams are out on the Park and it is now time for the National Anthems.
In a late change for South Africa Cheslin Kolbe will replace Sbu Nkosi on the wing and Damian Willemse shifts onto the bench.
