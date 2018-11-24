NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
Wales
14 - 3
South Africa
2018/11/24 | 19:20 |  Internationals | Principality Stadium |  First Half
Springboks

LIVE: Wales 14-3 Springboks

2018-11-24 18:50
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Last Updated at 20:11
20:10
42'- The Boks have opted for another scrum...
20:09
42'- Pollard loses the ball in contact but Wales are caught off-side.
20:08
40'- The Boks now get a five metre scrum. They must look to cash in before the break...
20:08
39'- The TMO says it was held up... I'm not 100% sure that is the correct call...
20:06
39'- Replays show Kriel was held up initially but then he does appear to get the ball down...
20:06

39'- TMO CALL

Jesse Kriel is over but the television match official must check the grounding. The on-field decision is no try...
20:05
38' - A powerful Bok scrum sees them win a free kick. They must score before half-time here!
20:03
37'- Papier with a brilliant break off a lineout. He chips over the Welsh defence but then knocks on five metres from the tryline. That would have been the try of the tour... sigh...
20:02

36' - TACKLES MISSED

Wales 9

SA 11
20:01
35' - After 14 phases of Welsh attack, Marx wins a penalty on the ground to bring relief for the Boks!
19:59
33'- Wales now have an attacking lineout in the South African 22m area...
19:59
33'- Just as I write about penalties, the Boks concede their FOURTH of the game when Vermeulen recklessly flies into a ruck. Silly.
19:58

32'- PENALTIES CONCEDED

Wales 2

SA 3
19:56
31'- Vermeulen will soldier on but I'm not convinced for how long...
19:56
31'- Concern for the Boks as Duane Vermeulen receives attention to what looks like a shoulder problem.
19:54
30'- Anscombe's attempt hits the posts and stays out!
19:54
28'- A kickable penalty for Wales as Kitshoff is pinged at ruck time. Anscombe will line up a shot at goal, about 42m out and in the middle of the park...
19:52
27'- More misery for the Boks as Malherbe knocks on in midfield. It was a poor pass from Pollard and you can hardly blame the prop! Pollard's distribution has not been accurate thus far today.
19:50
25' - Pollard pulls his penalty attempt away to the left... a vital miss to a relatively simple shot...
19:49

24'- Moments later, after moving up-field, the Boks win a penalty on the ground and Pollard will line up a shot at goal.

Great work on the ground by Malcolm Marx!
19:48
23'- The Boks are penalised for incorrect entry at a Welsh driving maul. However, Anscombe again fails to find touch with his penalty clearance...
19:46
22'- A mild rebuke from the referee as play continues...
19:46
22'- Some relief for the Springboks as Wales knock on just outside the red zone... and then a bit of handbags between Franco Mostert and Alun Wyn Jones...
19:43

20'- METRES RUN

Wales 131m

SA 81m
19:42

19'- PENALTY slotted by Pollard.

Wales 14-3 SA
19:41
18'- The Boks win their first penalty of the game as Wales are caught off-side. It's just inside Welsh territory and Pollard will line up a shot at goal...
19:40

17'- CONVERSION slotted by Anscombe.

Wales 14-0 SA
19:39
15'- TRY to Wales as Liam Williams goes over in the corner. Too easy as Aphiwe Dyantyi makes a mistake by going in too early, leaving an overlap out wide...
19:38

PACK WEIGHTS

Wales 929kg

SA 916kg
19:38
14'- A fantastic attacking position for Wales, who have a five metre scrum under the Springboks' goalposts...
19:37
The Welsh backs are easily getting over the advantage line...
19:36
14' - It's all Wales now and they are back in the red zone...
19:34
11'- Bok sub: RG Snyman limps off and is replaced at lock by Eben Etzebeth.
19:33

10'- CONVERSION slotted by Anscombe.

Wales 7-0 SA
19:32
9'- TRY to Wales as prop Tomas Francis barges over under the posts. It came after 9 phases of Welsh attack in the Springbok 22m area...
19:31
8'- Another attacking chance for Wales as the Boks fail to handle a high ball...
19:29
7'- Wales get their first attacking chance when Kolisi loses possession near his own 22m area... however moments later the Welsh knock on to bring relief for the visitors...
19:27
4'- Wales earn the game's first penalty after the Boks are pinged for pulling a lineout down. But there's more pressure on Wales as Gareth Anscombe fails to find touch with his clearance...
19:25
3'- Pieter-Steph du Toit is almost over in the corner but unfortunately he has put a foot in touch..
19:25
3'- But it's all the Boks in the opening exchanges as they camp down in Wales territory...
19:23
1'- A chip kick by Jesse Kriel over the Welsh brings play into the red zone. However, a bit more patience on attack could have reaped more reward...
19:21
Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard gets the Test started!
19:16
There is also a late change to the Springbok side, with S'bu Nkosi pulling out and Cheslin Kolbe coming into the starting XV.
 
Wales South Africa
  • 2 Tries 0
    • 9' Tomas Francis
    • 15' Liam Williams
  • 2 Conversions 0
    • 10' Gareth Anscombe
    • 17' Gareth Anscombe
  • 0 Penalties 1
    • 19' Handre Pollard
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Nicky Smith
  • Ken Owens
  • Tomas Francis
  • Adam Beard
  • Alun Wyn Jones
  • Ellis Jenkins
  • Justin Tipuric
  • Ross Moriarty
  • Gareth Davies
  • Gareth Anscombe
  • Josh Adams
  • Hadleigh Parkes
  • Jonathan Davies
  • George North
  • Liam Williams
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Steven Kitshoff
  • Malcolm Marx
  • Frans Malherbe
  • RG Snyman
  • Franco Mostert
  • Siya Kolisi
  • Pieter-Steph du Toit
  • Duane Vermeulen
  • Embrose Papier
  • Handre Pollard
  • Aphiwe Dyantyi
  • Damian de Allende
  • Jesse Kriel
  • Cheslin Kolbe
  • Willie Le Roux
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Elliot Dee
  • Rob Evans
  • Dillon Lewis
  • Cory Hill
  • Aaron Wainwright
  • Tomos Williams
  • Dan Biggar
  • Owen Watkin
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Mbongeni Mbonami
  • Thomas du Toit
  • Vincent Koch
  • Eben Etzebeth
  • Francois Louw
  • Ivan van Zyl
  • Elton Jantjies
  • Damian Willemse

