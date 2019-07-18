NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE: Coffin arrives at James Small's funeral

2019-07-18 13:31
DID YOU KNOW?

Small was a member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning squad and played 47 Tests for South Africa between 1992 and 1997.
14:06

GALLERY: 14 pictures of SA's greatest No 14
13:36
An autopsy found that Small had died of "ischaemic heart disease".
13:36
Small died last Wednesday at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack.
13:35
While the service will be taking place in a restricted area in respect of the family's privacy, proceedings will be broadcast to the public area.
13:35
The funeral is set to start at 14:00 and gates opened around 12:00 for the scores of mourners attending to celebrate Small's life.
13:32
Welcome to our live coverage of former Springbok wing James Small's funeral at the Wanderers Rugby Club in Johannesburg ...
 

