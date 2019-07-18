LIVE: Coffin arrives at James Small's funeral

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
COFFIN ARRIVES
#JamesSmall the coffin has arrived pic.twitter.com/ZH6pf4u5Nk— Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) July 18, 2019
DID YOU KNOW?
Small was a member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning squad and played 47 Tests for South Africa between 1992 and 1997.
BUTCH JAMES ARRIVES
Former Springbok Flyhalf Butch James says that #JamesSmall was one of his rugby heroes growing up, someone that he wanted to be like. @Sport24news— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) July 18, 2019
JAMES DALTON ARRIVES
James Bullet Dalton, a former Springbok teammate of #JamesSmall said the winger was an incredible teammate and icon to the rugby fraternity. Dalton adds that Small’s passing is a big loss for rugby and the South African public @Sport24news— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) July 18, 2019
#JamesSmall CEO of the Lions and former Springbok Rudolf Straeuli has paid tribute to Small, saying he'll forever remember his smile. pic.twitter.com/BttlD6zarA— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) July 18, 2019
Current Springbok rugby player Siya Kolisi said that #JamesSmall is an idol for smaller rugby players, given what he accomplished on the field despite his size @Sport24news— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) July 18, 2019
Former springbok player Victor Matfield says that #JamesSmall achieved a lot for his country and that he will be loved for a long time @Sport24news— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) July 18, 2019
At the funeral of #JamesSmall in Johannesburg where friends, family, former teammates and other Springboks have started arriving @Sport24news— Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) July 18, 2019
#JamesSmall Springbok-kaptein, Siya Kolisi is ook by die begrafnis. Hy sê die Springbokke sal in Saterdag se wedstryd teen Australië 'n huldblyk aan Small opdra. @Netwerk24Berig pic.twitter.com/Sj2aPVvZp6— Simon Sonnekus (@SimonSonnekus) July 18, 2019
