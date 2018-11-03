LIVE: England 6-8 Springboks

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
37'- PENALTY slotted by Farrell.
England 6-8 SA
34'- Pollard misses with his conversion attempt.
England 3-8 SA
Scrum dominant again... they go for 5m lineout after penalty. Chucking possible points here #ENGvSA— Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) November 3, 2018
27'- TACKLES MADE
England 54
SA 19
25'- No they can't as there is another knock-on...
Itoje is now back from the sin-bin and England have won the period he was off 3-0!
20'- Owen Farrell kicks the PENALTY from about 40m out.
England 3-3 SA
Exactly, Oom! Can not think why... https://t.co/K1vMQPZLE9— Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) November 3, 2018
15'- PENALTIES CONCEDED
England 4
SA 0
15' - S'bu Nkosi oh-so-close when he gathers Pollard's cross-kick.
Moments later, a desperate England concede a penalty and lock Maro Itoje receives a YELLOW CARD.
Not very good rugby being played by both sides, kicking a lot and Van Zyl a bit slow behind the rucks— Ruggaworld (@Ruggaworld) November 3, 2018
Slow-motion rugby from the Boks at the moment - Van Zyl taking an age to clear the ruck or kick. They have the pace out wide, need to get Willemse, Dyantyi and Nkosi on to the ball #ENGvRSA #Springboks— Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) November 3, 2018
10'- KICKS IN PLAY
England 3
SA 3
Early observations...Ivan van Zyl doing basics well and no more...good. #ENGvRSA— Craig Ray (@craigray11) November 3, 2018
6'- Pollard slots the PENALTY about 40m out.
England 0-3 SA
I believe we will win easily by at least 15 can’t believe the pundits on the box ! Key player for us is Van Zyl if he does well which he should behind our pack we should win easily! Go Bokke !!!— Rob Louw (@roblouw6) November 3, 2018
Countdown to kick-off with @benyoungs09 ?? #ENGvRSA #CarryThemHome #QuilterInternationals pic.twitter.com/9LO6wxQdnJ— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 3, 2018
Malcolm and the boys are out on the pitch for their pre-game warm up session at Twickenham. #boksontour#CastleLagerOutgoingTour#LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/IKYLp7wzSS— South African Rugby (@Springboks) November 3, 2018
A nice bit of sunshine as the Springboks arrive at Twickenham for their big clash with England.#boksontour#LoveRugby#CastleLagerOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/9hzdvsKUWu— South African Rugby (@Springboks) November 3, 2018
PENALTY, ENGLAND, FARRELL! 6-8: Farrell makes no mistake with the penalty and the deficit is brought down to 2 points.
Dyantyi does well to make an interception but he fails to control the ball and knocks it on. The Springboks lead by 5 points.
TRY, SOUTH AFRICA, NKOSI! 3-8: South Africa are working the ball through a few phases and they keep passing the ball on the right flank and Nkosi does well to take it over the line. Brilliant play from the Springboks. The conversion is missed.
We are going into the final 10 minutes of the first half and they have made a few mistakes. But on the positive side, they have controlled the game well.
South Africa win a penalty from the scrum and the visitors deliver a strong scrum. Pollard will kick this to the corner.
Itoje comes back from the sin bin and England have managed this time well. The score is 3-3.
May takes the ball into touch and South Africa will have another lineout deep in the England half. This could be an interesting play in the game.
A huge tackle by Nkosi on May and the Springboks will have a scrum just outside the try line.
PENALTY, ENGLAND, FARRELL! 3-3: Farrell takes his time but makes no mistake with the penalty kick and the scores are tied. Just a few minutes left on the Itoje yellow card.
England lose the ball after the lineout but win it back and they look to run with it. A penalty to England and they will look to kick this.
A big let off for England as South Africa overthrow their lineout and England manage to turn the ball over. Poor execution in the end.
Another penalty advantage to the Springboks, they are being held up on the try line. The visitors are searching for a try. The referee gives the penalty against Hartley.
The cross kick from Pollard and Nkosi does really well on the right flank to take the ball. Good tackles from England to stop the try.
YELLOW! Itoje is sent off to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle. Pollard kicks the ball to the corner for another lineout
England concede another penalty and Kolisi has a word with the referee. Pollard kicks the ball to the corner for another lineout.
Another lineout throw for the Springboks and they go for the maul after the throw.
A couple of high kicks from both sides and Dyantyi does well to hold on to the ball and South Africa keep possession.
First scrum for the Springboks, a reset and the referee has a few words with the players.
PENALTY, SOUTH AFRICA, POLLARD! 0-3: First points for South Africa as Pollard makes no mistake with the penalty. The visitors lead by 3 points.
Hartley collapses the maul and South Africa win a penalty. Pollard will kick this.
First lineout of the game and South Africa win a penalty from it. They kick the ball to the corner for a deeper lineout.
It has been all England after the second scrum as they look to build through a few phases.
First scrum of the game and England will have the feed. A quick take from the hosts and then they kick the ball high.
Kick-off! The first half begins after the national anthems.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Test match between England and South Africa from Twickenham.
England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te?o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (cc), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (cc), 1 Alec Hepburn
South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Angus Gardner is the referee today with Jerome Garces and Ben Whitehouse assisting him. Olly Hodges is the TMO.
It will be the fourth time that these teams have gone head-to-head this year after the Springboks defeated the Red Rose 2-1 in June.
Duane Vermeulen, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux and Steven Kitshoff were key to the hosts? success, but two of those are not available for this weekend?s encounter, with the game taking place outside of the international window.
Vermeulen and Kitshoff remain, however, while they have been boosted by the return of Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx, who were both excellent during the Rugby Championship campaign.
England are missing a few key players. Loosehead has been area of strength for Eddie Jones but, following the retirement of Joe Marler and injuries to Mako Vunipola, Ellis Genge, Beno Obano and Matt Mullan, Alec Hepburn comes in.
Hepburn is a fine player and has been in excellent form for Exeter Chiefs, but international level is an altogether different proposition and he faces a tough battle against Frans Malherbe and Wilco Louw.
