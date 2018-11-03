NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

England
6 - 8
South Africa
2018/11/03 | 17:00 |  Internationals | Twickenham |  First Half
Springboks

LIVE: England 6-8 Springboks

2018-11-03 16:28
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 17:48
17:45
38'- With 65% possession, the Springboks will not be happy being only two points ahead!
17:44

37'- PENALTY slotted by Farrell.

England 6-8 SA
17:43
36'- A kickable penalty for England as the Boks are caught off-side. Farrell lines up a shot - about 40m out, 15m in-field...
17:42
35' - A rare attacking chance for England now as they Boks fail to handle the kick-off...
17:41
35'- Damian de Allende causing England all sorts of problems today, getting over the advantage line at ease...
17:41

34'- Pollard misses with his conversion attempt.

England 3-8 SA
17:40
32'- TRY to the Springboks as wing S'bu Nkosi goes over near the corner. It came after several phases of attack...
17:37
29'- Another strong scrum from the Boks sees them win a tighthead... moments later, England almost intercept Pollard's pass but centre Henry Slade knocks on...
17:36
28'- Another Springbok knock on in the England 22m area. This time it's Etzebeth...
17:34
28'- The basic skills of some of these Springboks just leave much to be desired...
17:34
28'- But again Marx overthrows the lineout... sigh...
17:33
27'- The Boks win a kickable penalty after a powerful scrum. Again, they opt to set up an attacking lineout five metres out...
17:33

27'- TACKLES MADE

England 54

SA 19
17:32

25'- No they can't as there is another knock-on...

Itoje is now back from the sin-bin and England have won the period he was off 3-0!
17:31
24'- Pressure on England as England wing Jonny May is forced to take the ball into touch near his own tryline. Can South the Boks cash in?
17:29
23'- More relief for England as they win a free kick at the subsequent scrum...
17:28
21' - But another terrible handling error brings more relief for England. De Allende was the culprit there...
17:27
21'- Boks probing inside the red zone. They simply have to cash in on their one-man advantage...
17:26

20'- Owen Farrell kicks the PENALTY from about 40m out.

England 3-3 SA
17:25
18'- A kickable penalty for England after a Springbok player is caught off-side. It came after winger Aphiwe Dyantyi knocked on attempting to catch a high ball...
17:22
17'- It was also a terrible lineout throw from Marx...
17:21
The was poor from the Boks so close to the England tryline! Too many players who want to be the hero by scoring themselves...
17:20
17'- Oh no, the Springboks butcher the subsequent lineout and it's a mighty let-off for England!
17:20
16' - Another Springbok penalty sees the referee warns England. They could go down to 13 men if they transgress again here...
17:18
15' - The Boks opt for an attacking lineout...
17:18

15'- PENALTIES CONCEDED

England 4

SA 0
17:18

15' - S'bu Nkosi oh-so-close when he gathers Pollard's cross-kick.

Moments later, a desperate England concede a penalty and lock Maro Itoje receives a YELLOW CARD.
17:16
13'- The Boks win another penalty while executing a driving maul. It's just inside their own half and allows Pollard to set up a lineout inside the England 22m area...
17:13
12'- The Boks are pegging England back deep in their own territory, but the visitors are struggling to hold on to possession for several phases...
17:12

10'- KICKS IN PLAY

England 3

SA 3
17:08

6'- Pollard slots the PENALTY about 40m out.

England 0-3 SA
17:07
5'- Some pressure on England after an impressive driving maul from the Boks, who then win a kickable penalty as England are caught off-side...
17:06
4'- Some relief for the Boks as they are awarded a penalty at lineout time. It allows them to exit their own half...
17:05
Let's hope the handling skills in this game is at least better than we saw in last weekend's Currie Cup final!
17:04
2'- England fail to handle a high kick from Pollard but can breathe a sigh of relief after a simple knock on from Malcolm Marx...
17:03
1'- A solid first scrum by the hosts, who get the ball out quickly...
17:02
0'- England awarded the first scrum of the game after the Boks knock on at the kick-off...
17:01
Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard gets the Test started!
16:58
Local singer Arno Jordaan singing the South African anthem.
16:57
All set now for the respective national anthems...
16:48
"I think we'll dominate up front and take the win today" - in-studio SuperSport pundit Joel Stransky likes the Springboks' chances.
 
England South Africa
  • 0 Tries 1
    • 32' Sibusiso Nkosi
  • 0 Conversions 0
  • 2 Penalties 1
    • 20' Owen Farrell
    • 36' Owen Farrell
    • 6' Handre Pollard
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 1 Yellow Cards 0
    • 15' Maro Itoje
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Alec Hepburn
  • Dylan Hartley
  • Kyle Sinckler
  • Maro Itoje
  • George Kruis
  • Brad Shields
  • Tom Curry
  • Mark Wilson
  • Ben Youngs
  • Owen Farrell
  • Jonny May
  • Ben Te'o
  • Henry Slade
  • Jack Nowell
  • Elliot Daly
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Steven Kitshoff
  • Malcolm Marx
  • Frans Malherbe
  • Eben Etzebeth
  • Pieter-Steph du Toit
  • Siya Kolisi
  • Duane Vermeulen
  • Warren Whiteley
  • Ivan van Zyl
  • Handre Pollard
  • Aphiwe Dyantyi
  • Damian de Allende
  • Jesse Kriel
  • Sibusiso Nkosi
  • Damian Willemse
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Jamie George
  • Ben Moon
  • Harry Williams
  • Charlie Ewels
  • Zach Mercer
  • Danny Care
  • George Ford
  • Chris Ashton
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Mbongeni Mbonami
  • Thomas du Toit
  • Wilco Louw
  • RG Snyman
  • Lodewyk De Jager
  • Embrose Papier
  • Elton Jantjies
  • Andre Esterhuizen

