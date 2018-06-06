NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Let’s gauge Rassie after 9 more Tests

2018-06-06 12:29
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Related Links

Comment: Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - At completion of the 2018 Rugby Championship: that is the best bend in the road to begin most intensively assessing whether Rassie Erasmus is guiding the embattled Springboks toward a tangible new dawn.

Perhaps many South Africans differ, but I cannot suppress a sense of a bad moon rising over the Boks for the remainder of the June international period.

READ: The Great Debate: Will it be England or the Boks?

Yes, I am just beginning to lean uncomfortably toward the possibility of old fox Eddie Jones engineering an historic - though probably very narrow if so - England away series triumph over the next few weeks.

In a nutshell, things could just get worse for the Boks before they start to get better.

That is said while steadfastly trying not to be influenced by events in Washington DC, Erasmus’s winless first assignment in charge.

It always seemed a distracting, counterproductive exercise and his hugely experimental combination, at the end of the day, were a little unfortunate to lose the grim faraway spectacle against equally dog’s-breakfast Wales.

The controversial extra fixture only aggravated what is always a particularly tough June “window” spell (a deceptive label, I’ve always thought, after months of Super Rugby slog) for first international activity of the year.

It is dreadfully difficult for the Boks to hit the ground running, as South African players in increasingly thin regional squads are overplayed in the franchise competition to a far greater extent than their All Black-linked counterparts, for example, and hardly hale and hearty to an optimal extent when the Tests come around.

Considering that selection was rightly considered one of the key flaws of the two-year Allister Coetzee tenure, Erasmus was always going to have to strip down the Bok machine and reassemble it with a formidable array of different personnel as he seeks ideal blends and balances.

He’s had to do it twice, too, considering the unorthodox Wales once-off and now a need to put out a similarly, vastly shaken-up XV for the first Test against England at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Will the Bok side that turns out in Johannesburg, at least initially, look almost as unfamiliar to each other as the group in Washington did?

That danger does exist, I feel, and England getting on the front foot in the hostile atmosphere of Ellis Park would represent an enormous stepping stone to a series kill by the tourists. (I am not saying with any certainly that will happen, but it might.)

Listening to some Duane Vermeulen audio from a press briefing this week, the big, seasoned No 8 effectively reminded of how foreign, in a sense, he would find some of the new (to him), home-based personnel in the Bok matchday squad.

“I’ve been spending some time trying to get to know new guys … what makes them tick, both on the field and away from it,” the senior figure said.

Vermeulen, remember, had already been plying his own professional trade abroad well before the likes of Aphiwe Dyantyi, S’bu Nkosi or even co-forwards like RG Snyman and Jean-Luc du Preez came into their own in his homeland as credible Test candidates.

It was certainly a sage reminder that it will be a bonus if the Boks manage to “click” with any speediness, especially as far as the various positional alliances are concerned, in game one or even by the second Test in Bloemfontein.

For all those reasons, I believe with some conviction that Erasmus will justify skirting truly harsh or over-emotional critical appraisal even if the Boks, in a necessarily painstaking regrowth phase, were to surrender this series.

The time to start worrying is if they underperform too notably, all over again, in the bigger-barometer Rugby Championship this year.

That tournament at least provides, through its mercifully more drawn-out rostering composition, an infinitely kinder opportunity for the various coaching staffs of the competing nations to sort wheat from chaff.

In addition, the way Super Rugby 2018 is going from a domestic point of view, not too many Springbok players may still be involved in that competition’s knockout phase beyond its quarter-finals on July 21 (quite a few aren’t going to sniff the finals series at all).

That date is exactly four weeks shy of the start of the Rugby Championship (the Boks play Argentina in Durban on August 18), potentially allowing Erasmus an attractive amount of time to work on conditioning and other areas for his core personnel by then.

During the six-match tournament itself, there are also two traditional “off” weekends for all teams … another opportunity to improve synergies and familiarity, and generally plan with more diligence and breathing space than happens in the June spell.

Erasmus deserves, I think, some slackness on the line throughout the next nine matches: three England, six Championship.

It’s if the Boks remain stubbornly floundering after those nine games (ending October 6; All Blacks at Loftus) that we can reel him in, and call him to acidic account in the same way we often did his predecessor “Toetie” …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wallabies bring in hooker Tolu Latu

2018-06-06 11:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Vermeulen: Different Bok vibe this time around Pollard must steer Boks into new era Rassie: Only 2 of the Bok newbies stood out Faf explains why he's now a better bet for Boks Vermeulen: There was always something special about Kolisi
Anderson’s implosion barely believable Proteas star Miller returns to Dolphins Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Steenkamp breaks 21-year-old SA 100m hurdles record Burmester qualifies for US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tunisia keeper fakes injury to help players break Ramadan fast
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 