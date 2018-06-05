NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Le Roux: We know how England will play

2018-06-05 16:37
Willie le Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok utility back Willie le Roux says they know what to expect from Eddie Jones’ England.

The Boks tackle England in a three-Test series starting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Le Roux has earned a recall to the Springbok fold after stellar performances for his English club Wasps.

In an interview on Afrikaans rugby programme SuperRugby on Monday night, Le Roux said England will be a well drilled unit under Jones.

“It’s a very good team, they’re very well coached. I think they know exactly what they need to do on the field. They’ll definitely come with a big kicking game. They kick a lot off 9 (scrumhalf) - so the guys at the back need to be ready. They don’t play a lot of rugby in their own half. They like putting pressure on your exit (areas)... So we know what to expect but we’re ready,” Le Roux said.

The 28-year-old, who played the last of his 41 Tests in the shock loss to Italy in Florence in November 2016, is expected to start in the No 15 jersey for Saturday’s first Test at Ellis Park.

However, he said he didn’t mind where coach Rassie Erasmus wanted to utilise him.

“If Rassie wants to use me at wing he can do so, if he wants to use me at 15 then he can do so and if I’m just here to carry the bags then that’s fine. So, I’ll wait for the call.”

Pollard must steer Boks into new era

2018-06-05 13:31

