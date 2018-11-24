NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Late injury worry for Wales ahead of Bok Test

2018-11-24 15:10
Dan Lydiate (Getty)
Cape Town - Wales are facing a late injury concern ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Springboks in Cardiff.

According to BBC, flank Dan Lydiate is the man in doubt, while the nature of the injury is not yet know. 

Wales are expected to make a late call on his availability. 

If Lydiate is ruled out, Ellis Jenkins would be expected to come into the starting line-up with Aaron Wainwright coming onto the bench.

Wales have won their last eight Test matches and have beaten the Springboks in each of their last three clashes in Cardiff. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time). 

Teams:

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Live Video Streaming
Video Highlights
