Springboks

Kwagga looks set to front All Blacks

2019-07-15 09:25
Kwagga Smith
Kwagga Smith (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kwagga Smith is set to start at openside flank for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship encounter against the All Blacks in Wellington, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport hinted on Sunday.

National coach Rassie Erasmus is planning to select his best XV for the New Zealand clash on July 27, with a 'B team' taking on the Wallabies at Ellis Park this Saturday (July 20).

Smith boasts only one Test cap - achieved against Wales in Washington DC last year - but has impressed Erasmus in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen will also be part of the Bok loose trio for the Wellington Test.

The report added that Du Toit, Francois Louw and Rynhardt Elstadt will form the loose trio against Australia this weekend, with Marcell Coetzee on the bench.

Erasmus will pick a group to travel earlier to New Zealand, but it appears as though Du Toit will start in both Tests as he seeks game time after recovering from a shoulder injury.

 

