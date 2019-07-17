Kriel: Boks take Wallabies just as serious as All Blacks

Cape Town - Springbok centre Jesse Kriel says they view Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies as serious as the following week's Test against the All Blacks.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name a 'B team' for Saturday's match at Ellis Park, with a group of 15 players to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday to prepare for the Test against the All Blacks in Wellington next weekend (July 27).

Kriel addressed reporters at the team's hotel on Johannesburg on Tuesday where he insisted that the Boks would not be any less motivated against the Wallabies.



"I can give the assurance that Saturday's team will be as determined and motivated as would be the case against the All Blacks," Kriel said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Kriel also stressed that Saturday's team should not be viewed as an experimental one.

"Our management has a clear-cut plan for the (Rugby) Championship progressing into the World Cup. This weekend is the first part of that plan. We want to win the Championship and that starts this weekend. I don't think the team is experimental at all. It is the best guys for this weekend that will take on Australia within the plan.

"Guys are working together and working hard. People like to play guys up against each other in positions, but it is never the case. Guys are working hard together and helping each other to become a better team. At the end of the day we just want to win Test matches and hopefully the World Cup."

Erasmus will name his team on Wednesday, with Saturday's Test scheduled for 17:05.