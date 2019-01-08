NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi's Madiba comments land him in hot water

2019-01-08 10:49
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's comments on the South African quota system have landed him in hot water with many rugby followers.

Footage of an interview with Kyodo News surfaced over the weekend in which Kolisi suggested that former South African President Nelson Mandela would not have supported the quota system in South Africa. 

"I don’t think he would have supported that, but I don't know him," Kolisi said in the interview.

"You shouldn’t put a number on stuff like that.

"I wouldn’t want to be picked because of my skin colour because that surely wouldn't be good for the team and the guys around you would know."

Kolisi also pointed out that his path to the national side had been made easier by the fact that he had gone to an English school. 

The reaction on social media saw many disappointed in Kolisi's comments, while some supported him and others felt that his words were taken out of context and that he was misunderstood. 

Here are some of the reactions we came across on Twitter. 

