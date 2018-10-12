Kolisi's agent rubbishes talk of England move

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not planning a move to England following the completion of next year's Rugby World Cup.

That is the view of the 27-year-old's agent, Hilton Houghton.

Reports surfaced in England this week linking Kolisi with a move to Saracens or Wasps following the completion of next year's showpiece in Japan.

But, speaking to IOL, Houghton said that the national skipper was staying put.

"Absolutely no truth to the irresponsible rumour regarding Siya," Houghton was quoted as saying.

"Siya is not going anywhere.

"I will meet with stakeholders in due course, being SA Rugby and WP."

Kolisi has not yet been given the captaincy for next year's World Cup, but he is largely expected to lead the Boks in an effort to win the tournament for the third time.

Kolisi has 37 Test caps to his name.