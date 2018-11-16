NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi: Top performance needed against Scots

2018-11-16 21:11
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants to see his team deliver a top-notch performance over the full 80 minutes when they take on Scotland on Saturday afternoon at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The match - the third Test of the 2018 Outgoing Tour of the United Kingdom and France - kicks off at 19:20 SA time.

In both of the previous two tour matches, against England and France, the South Africans finished strongly. Kolisi said he would like to see another good performance from the Boks against a formidable Scottish side that boast 10 wins from their last 11 home Tests.

"The coaching team, and especially Aled (Walters, Head of Athletic Performance) prepare us well, and coach Rassie (Erasmus) wants to make sure that we are physically and mentally ready for the game he wants us to play," said Kolisi on Friday.

"His knowledge of coaching up here in the northern hemisphere (with Munster) also helps a lot."

Kolisi said the Boks have to put in a performance that will mirror their best periods in the Tests against England and France.

"We want to improve in every match, but the ultimate goal is to do what we are really capable of over 80 minutes. I know it will come and we will be pushing for it this week," said Kolisi.

Embrose Papier will make his first Test start for South Africa on Saturday, and the Springbok skipper said he is delighted for the young scrumhalf.

"He will have some very cool and experienced heads around him, such as Duane Vermeulen at No 8 and Handré Pollard at flyhalf," said Kolisi.

"I think he has done really well for us when he came on off the bench - he is different kind of player, a running nine, and I am looking forward to see what he can do."

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe 

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
