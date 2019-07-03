NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi to miss Springboks' Rugby Championship opener

2019-07-03 13:35
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will miss the team’s opening match of the 2019 Rugby Championship as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Boks are due to host the Wallabies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, July 20 (18:05), but will be searching for a new leader after coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed his star loose forward won't be fit for selection.

Despite being sidelined since May after suffering the injury during the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign, Kolisi was included in the Springboks' training group in Pretoria late last month.

However, on Monday, Bulls flank Marco van Staden was added to the squad, seemingly confirming Kolisi wasn't ready for action.

At a media conference on Wednesday, Erasmus confirmed he plans to ease Kolisi back into the fray by allowing him to play for Western Province in their Currie Cup campaign - which kicks off on Saturday, July 13 at home against the Blue Bulls (17:15).

At this stage no replacement for Kolisi as skipper has been confirmed, although his Stormers team-mate Eben Etzebeth will be a strong candidate.

Following their match against the Wallabies, the Springboks will fly to New Zealand for their keenly awaited rematch against the All Blacks in Wellington seven days later.

The Boks will conclude their official campaign against Argentina a fortnight later, on Saturday, August 10, in Salta, while the same two teams are set to meet again a week later in Pretoria in a once-off Test before the Boks report for World Cup training duty.

 

