Kolisi to lead Boks at World Cup if 'medically possible'

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says Siya Kolisi will captain team at the Rugby World Cup if he is fit.



Kolisi, who returned to action from a knee injury playing for Western Province in the Currie Cup last weekend, was included in the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's Test against Argentina in Pretoria.



However, Kolisi will not lead the Boks, with hooker Schalk Brits handed the captain's armband.



But Erasmus said that Kolisi will lead the Boks at the World Cup unless it's not "medically possible".



"The issue is to get him fit, sharp and at Springbok level. The last thing you want to do is to play someone in the first match against the All Blacks who is not 100% confident, fit and on form."

Erasmus hinted that Kolisi will not play long against the Pumas this weekend.



"I've asked Siya to empty his tank and go as hard for as long as he can. I've told him he might even come off in the first half. He has played less than 50 minutes of Currie Cup rugby in the last 12 weeks but I needed him to have a taste of Test rugby again before we leave for Japan," the Bok mentor added.



Saturday's Test at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits (captain), 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Frans Steyn

Argentina

TBA