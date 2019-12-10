NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kolisi nominated for prestigious BBC award

2019-12-10 08:03
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi could cap memorable year in style after being nominated for the BBC Sports Star of the Year award.

Kolisi led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan last month when they thumped England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

"Very grateful for the @BBCSport recognition however this is not about one person. I'm nothing without my teammates & our whole organization. Proud to celebrate this nomination together," Kolisi tweeted on Monday.

The Springboks were named Team of the Year at the World Rugby awards and Kolisi has since become a global icon.

Last week, it was also confirmed that he had signed a deal with rapper Jay-Z's high-profile sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Late last month, he was invited by English football giants Liverpool to watch a Champions League match at Anfield, while he also appeared on Sky Sports News.

Kolisi faces stiff competition for the BBC sports award though, with golf icon Tiger Woods, Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, Olympic gold medallist in gymnastics Simone Biles, Australian cricketer Steve Smith and USA women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe also nominated.

Woods won the Masters this year to claim his first major title since 2008; Kipchoge made history by breaking the two-hour barrier in a marathon; Biles notched her 19th world title; Smith returned from a cheating ban to help Australia win the Ashes; while Rapinoe claimed the golden boot award at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby

 

