Springboks

Kolisi joins Jay-Z's sports management company - report

2019-11-27 13:08
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - According to veteran sports journalist, Robert Marawa, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with rapper Jay-Z's high-profile sports management company, Roc Nation.

On Monday evening Marawa tweeted the "breaking" news that Kolisi was in London signing the papers.

"Isaac Lugudde-Katwe Director of Roc Nation International Sports Africa tells #MSW that Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has joined @RocNationSports @RocNation family," tweeted Marawa.

Jay-Z founded Roc Nation in 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

"He's currently in London, signing them papers as we speak," added Marawa in his tweet.

Kolisi has not yet publicly addressed the claims made in Marawa's report.

Roc Nation sports currently represents athletes in the codes of baseball, American football, basketball and boxing.

- TeamTalk Media

