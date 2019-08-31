NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi: I'm not scared of making the tough calls

2019-08-31 09:24
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Siya Kolisi has been open and honest about his inclusive leadership style ever since he was handed the Springbok captaincy by coach Rassie Erasmus at the start of the 2018 international season. 

With players like Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Tendai Mtawarira and Francois Louw around him, Kolisi has always maintained that he would be leaning on his peers for advice and guidance. 

Having complete control and being the man in charge has never held much appeal for the 28-year-old. 

He prepares to let his performances speak for themselves, and that is how he wants them to set the example for the rest of the Bok squad that departed for the 2019 World Cup in Japan on Friday. 

Speaking to media in Johannesburg on the eve of the side's departure, though, Kolisi emphasised that leaning on other leaders in the group did not mean shying away from his responsibilities as leader.

"When it comes to tough calls, obviously I'm going to have to make those calls," he told media.

"I know for a fact the coach has backed me.

"If I need advice I will speak to the group, but I know that I will have to answer afterwards.

"At the end of the day I will definitely have to make those big calls, but I'm not scared of that.

"That's why I was put in this position."

Kolisi missed this year's Rugby Championship, which the Boks won for the first time since 2009, with a knee injury.

He has since recovered, though, and played 50 minutes of South Africa's 24-18 win over Argentina at Loftus two weekends ago. 

He is expected to play all 80 minutes of the Boks' World Cup warm-up match against Japan Kumagaya on September 6.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

