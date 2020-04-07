NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi Foundation aids PE, Cape Town hospitals in coronavirus fight

2020-04-07 11:45
Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)
Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)
Related Links

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, through his new Kolisi Foundation, is doing what he can to fight the spread of the coronavirus. 

The foundation, which Kolisi started with his wife Rachel, was initially set up to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds overcome their circumstances. 

But, as the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, the decision was taken to "shift the focus" and the Kolisi Foundation is now using all its resources to provide medical equipment to doctors and medical workers on the frontline. 

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Rachel Kolisi confirmed that the foundation had secured over 5 000 litres of hand sanitiser and over 3 000 reusable masks.

Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town have benefited from the initiative already, and on Tuesday the Eastern Cape Department of Health expressed its collective gratitude to the Kolisi family and their foundation. 

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health acknowledges and welcomes the donation by World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi to help in the fight against Covid-19," department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in a statement. 

"The donation of 1,000 masks, 2,000 litres of sanitisers, 500 facial visors, and 50 ml of hand sanitiser to all non-clinical staff, will go a long way in helping to protect health workers at Livingstone Hospital.

"The donation is yet another indication that if we work together as government, sportsmen and women, religious leaders, businesses, traditional leaders, civil society, NPOs and NGOs, and communities, we will win the fight against the coronavirus.

"Indeed, we are stronger together. 

"The best way for citizens to ensure the virus does not spread any further is for them to stay at home, practise good personal hygiene and keep a two metre physical distance."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks feature twice in British scribe's 10 best ever Test teams Etzebeth 'grateful' to arrive back in SA just before lockdown Liverpool staff salary cut draws stinging criticism from ex-players White wants to lure Stormers star Willemse to Bulls - report Proteas seamer Paterson set for Kolpak deal
Coronavirus | SA cricketers have short-term financial security Springboks v Scotland Tests likely to be postponed, not cancelled Covid-19 to see Currie Cup regain gravitas? Cycling ace Cavendish opens up about battle with depression PGA Championship rescheduled for August - report

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 