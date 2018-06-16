NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi credits Bloem crowd for winning Bok display

2018-06-16 20:50
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Bloemfontein - The Springboks' 23-12 win over England in Bloemfontein on Saturday means that they have won the series, and captain Siya Kolisi was full of praise for his side after another tough outing. 

As was the case in the first Test at Ellis Park, the Boks slipped to an early deficit - 12-0, this time - and had to fight back. 

They eventually took a 13-12 lead into half-time and then kept England scoreless in the second period.

"It does feel good. It was really tough - but we knew what we were coming into," Kolisi said after the match.

"The most important thing is the crowd - thank you so much for coming out in Bloemfontein. It was really important for us."

Asked about a second underwhelming start in a row, Kolisi said: "I don't know why. The coach always tells us that all he wants is intensity.

"As long as we have intensity, we can control the game. The most important thing is the character of the boys ... coach Rassie Erasmus is a great leader, he keeps us calm."

England captain and centre Owen Farrell said: "We lost momentum in that second part of the first half again.

"We will have to make sure we look back at it and see where we went wrong -- but there was some big moments in that game where we were not composed enough.

"I know the 2019 World Cup is a part of the big picture. We want to learn our lessons now, start winning now. We are going to have to regroup for next week."

The third and final Test takes place in Cape Town next weekend.

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Eddie Jones: England defeat to Boks a 'horror movie'

2018-06-16 20:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, mega tax fine Bok incentive: Beat England and jump to 3rd in rankings SA Rugby mourns passing of former Springbok Beast's 100th Test ends in superb Bok win Ronaldo: That was my best at a World Cup
Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24 June Tests: Weekend teams - Week 2 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 9 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse'

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 