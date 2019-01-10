Kolisi: Being named Bok captain affected my game

Cape Town - Siya Kolisi says that becoming South Africa's first black Test captain definitely had an impact on his game.

The media hype surrounding Kolisi's appointment ahead of the 2018 international season was undeniable, and when Kolisi led the Boks out for the first time against England in Johannesburg in June it was considered one of the country's most important sporting moments.

Kolisi would go on to win 7 of his 13 Tests as Bok captain last year, with a famous win over the All Blacks in Wellington the obvious highlight.

But, speaking to CNN World Rugby, the 27-year-old acknowledged that the hype that came with the captaincy was a lot to take in and that it impacted the way he performed on the field.