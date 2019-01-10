NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolisi: Being named Bok captain affected my game

2019-01-10 14:06
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Siya Kolisi says that becoming South Africa's first black Test captain definitely had an impact on his game.

The media hype surrounding Kolisi's appointment ahead of the 2018 international season was undeniable, and when Kolisi led the Boks out for the first time against England in Johannesburg in June it was considered one of the country's most important sporting moments. 

Kolisi would go on to win 7 of his 13 Tests as Bok captain last year, with a famous win over the All Blacks in Wellington the obvious highlight. 

But, speaking to CNN World Rugby, the 27-year-old acknowledged that the hype that came with the captaincy was a lot to take in and that it impacted the way he performed on the field. 

"I don't like the spotlight. I'm very shy," Kolisi said in the interview.

"People had obviously high expectations and everything, and I think seeing myself in newspapers every single day, it's something I wasn't used to.

"My game went a little bit down, and it was tough. You can see with the stats and stuff. Even the coach would tell you that my game wasn't up to standard.

"When they announced it, it was like I'd never seen anything like that in South Africa. The people were happy and going crazy. So, when that happened, I think it affected me a lot with my game, because it was a lot. It was really a lot."

Since then, though, Kolisi has returned to form and the Boks are looking a side capable of competing for the trophy at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. 

"We've broken through some barriers I thought we couldn't do," said Kolisi.

"The respect is back in the Springbok jersey.

"I think we're getting it right without trying. We're not trying to be something. It's just coming. It's working for us because we're a young team and we get along so well. And we just want to grow. We want to make sure that the Springboks are the best.

"I think we have a possible chance of winning the World Cup."

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SAFA's embarrassing 16-1 defeat in AFCON venue voting Proteas give CWC clues with squad for Pakistan ODIs Aussie cricketer in court on charge of raping sleeping woman Faf should have seen suspension coming! Bullring: SA rookie will aim to emulate Prince
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 