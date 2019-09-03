NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Kolbe: Nothing Boks can do to rectify 2015 Japan loss

2019-09-03 10:36
Cheslin Kolbe
Cheslin Kolbe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - When the Springboks line up against Japan in Kumagaya on Friday, it will be impossible for South African rugby fans not to cast their minds back to September 19, 2015. 

That was the day the Boks lost their 2015 World Cup opener to the Brave Blossoms in Brighton in what remains one of the greatest upsets the game has ever seen. 

Now, four years later, the Boks will have their opportunity to meet Japan for only the second time.

The stakes this time around are obviously a lot lower - this is a warm-up match before the start of the 2019 World Cup - but that famous 34-32 loss will be something the Boks are desperate to overturn as clinically as possible. 

Cheslin Kolbe, picked on the right wing for Friday's clash, was not part of the Bok plans in 2015 and his advice for his team-mates is to simply focus on the task at hand. 

"We're a proud nation and we definitely go out there to win and we don't put our minds on losing. I don't think we should have the mindset of what happened four years ago," he said on Tuesday.

"We should just focus on the match happening on Friday and prepare as well as we can and play the best rugby we can.

"What happened four years ago happened and we can't rectify that, we have to stay in this moment and that's going to happen on Friday.

"I don't think we should have any fear within ourselves ... we should just be ourselves and play our natural game."

Kolbe also offered his thoughts on the unique difficulties that come with playing in Japanese conditions. 

"It's something to get used to especially with the humidity, the heat and the ball being wet," he said.

"I think in terms of our playing style we just have to get closer to one another and simplify our game."

Kick-off on Friday is at 12:15 (SA time). 

Teams:

Japan

TBA

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff 

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel  

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  cheslin kolbe  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks name formidable line-up for Japan clash Boks v Japan: Why Malherbe may need ‘biggie’ Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets on sale on Wednesday Van Niekerk joins Semenya in missing world championships Rassie pays respect to 'New Zealand-like' Japan
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 